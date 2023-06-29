Russian army improves positions near Krasny Liman — DPR leader

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Russian army units have improved their positions near Krasny Liman, while there have been no significant changes in the Maryinka and Avdeyevka areas so far, the acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic, Denis Pushilin, said on Thursday.

"There are quite tangible improvements in the positions [of the Russian forces] near Krasny Liman, while in the areas of Avdeyevka and Maryinka there have been no significant changes," he said on TV Channel One.

Pushilin noted that the situation in the area of Artyomovsk remained under full control, but difficult.

"This concerns both Artyomovsk itself, which is being shelled chaotically, but quite regularly, and [its] flanks. But the positions are being held," Pushilin concluded.