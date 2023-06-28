Russian budget receives over $394 mln worth of environmental fees in 2022 — watchdog

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. The Russian budget received more than 34 bln rubles ($394 mln) worth of environmental fees, including fines and compensations for inflicted damage, in 2022, head of the Federal Service for Supervision of Natural Resources Svetlana Radionova said on Wednesday.

"Last year persons that directly committed violations were held to account. There were over 6,000 of them. All in all, the budget received more than 34 bln rubles worth of environmental fees, fines and compensations for damage last year," she said at a meeting with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.