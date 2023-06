MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry plans to open its offices in Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), according to the ministry’s draft order, published on the official draft decrees website Wednesday.

According to the document, the Foreign Ministry plans to amend the territorial offices roster by adding offices in Donetsk and Lugansk.

Currently, the Russian Foreign Ministry has 37 territorial offices in regions of Russia.