US lies when it denies intervention in Russia’s internal affairs — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Washington lies when it denies interference in Moscow's affairs, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the program Great Game, an extract from which was aired on Channel One on Wednesday.

Lavrov drew attention to relevant statements by John Kirby, the coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council.

"Everyone who knows the United States' previous record of regime change can see that such a statement certainly sounds, I would say, somewhat artificial," Lavrov said. "Besides, the way US foundations and non-governmental organizations had functioned in our country until just recently, several years ago, and what they were doing to support and coach the opposition, are clear indications it is obvious deceit," he added.