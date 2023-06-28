Russia’s top security official meets with chief of Iran’s Law Enforcement Command

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev held a meeting with chief of Iran’s Law Enforcement Command Sardar Ahmad-Reza Radan in Moscow, the Security Council’s press service said in a statement.

"The parties discussed issues related to continued interaction between Russian and Iranian intelligence and law enforcement agencies," the statement reads.

Sardar Ahmad-Reza Radan arrived on a two-day visit to Moscow on Tuesday. He is also expected to meet with senior officials from the Russian Interior Ministry, the Federal Security Service (FSB) and the National Guard.