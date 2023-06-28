Ukrainians have difficulty evacuating injured soldiers in several areas — military expert

LUGANSK, June 28. /TASS/. Ukrainian units in the Donetsk, Krasny Liman and Kupyansk areas in the Russian special operation zone have been experiencing difficulties in getting ammunition and evacuating injured fellow soldiers, Andrey Marochko, a colonel of the People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), told TASS.

"In the Kupyansk, Krasny Liman and Donetsk areas, Ukrainian armed formations have difficulty evacuating those injured and having ammunition supplies delivered," he said, citing Russian reconnaissance data.

According to Marochko, the difficulties were caused by heavy rain that washed away dirt roads, with Ukrainian vehicles getting stuck in mud.