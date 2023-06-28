Ukrainian units trying to attack near Artyomovsk suffer tangible losses — military expert

LUGANSK, June 28. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces make daily offensive attempts near Artyomovsk (Ukrainian name: Bakhmut), but the Russian units repel all attacks, and as a result the enemy suffers tangible losses, Andrey Marochko, retired Lieutenant Colonel of the LPR People’s Militia, told TASS.

"Ukrainian militants recently tried to break through our defenses near Artyomovsk. The Russian servicemen during active defense actions regularly inflict damage on the attacking troops, as a result of which the enemy suffers losses and loses attack potential," he said on Wednesday.

Marochko pointed out that the Artyomovsk area remained "the most tense area on the line of engagement in the LPR’s zone of responsibility."

On Tuesday, Battlegroup South Spokesman Vadim Astafyev reported that the Russian forces had thwarted Ukrainian offensive attempts in the Lisichansk and Soledar-Artyomovsk areas.