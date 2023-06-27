Recent events show country stands firmly behind president — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. The overly emotional assessments made by pseudo-experts about the recent events are a far cry from reality, in which society, political forces and the military have shown solidarity around Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Commenting on publications that the events surrounding the attempted armed mutiny could allegedly have shaken the position of the Russian authorities, the Kremlin spokesman said: "We disagree [with such publications]. There is a lot of highly emotional hysteria among pseudo-experts. It is all over new political media, on the Internet and so on. But it has nothing to do with reality; these are all useless discussions. The level of consolidation of society, political parties, the military, our servicemen, civil and religious figures, believers and so on around the president is very high. These events have shown how consolidated society is around the president," Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.