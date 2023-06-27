Kremlin hopes all parties to keep their promises after attempted mutiny

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Enormous work has been done to resolve the situation and we would like to hope that all sides will implement the agreements reached, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, while commenting on the termination of the criminal case over the armed insurgency in a conversation with journalists.

"We witnessed a rather sad and very extraordinary event. There was a large amount of work handled by a number of people. The president demonstrated the willpower to prevent the events from developing into a worse scenario. There was a certain agreement to avoid the worst, and there were certain promises by the president, certain guarantees by the president. The agreements are being implemented," the Kremlin spokesman said.

He stressed that "the president of Russia - and this concerns international affairs and internal affairs - always keeps his word." "If he makes a promise, it is to be kept. Of course, everyone would like to hope that the promises made on all sides would be fulfilled unconditionally," Peskov concluded.

In response to a reporter's elaborative question as to whether the termination of the criminal case meant that those involved in organizing the mutiny had escaped punishment, Peskov pointed out: "I just answered your question."

Earlier on Tuesday, the Federal Security Service (FSB) said that the investigation into the case of an armed insurgency by the PMC Wagner, launched on June 23, was terminated due to the cessation of criminal activities.