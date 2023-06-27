Iran’s chief law enforcement commander arrives in Moscow — embassy

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. The chief commander of the Law Enforcement Command of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ahmad-Reza Radan arrived in Moscow with a two-day visit, the Iranian embassy in Moscow said on its Telegram channel Tuesday.

During the visit, the Iranian official will meet with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev and other security representatives.

"The chief commander of the Law Enforcement Command of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ahmad-Reza Radan arrived at the Vnukovo airport this morning to meet and talk to Russian security and law enforcement employees," the embassy said. "During this two-day trip, Ahmad-Reza Radan will meet with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev, with the leadership of the Interior Ministry, National Guard head [Viktor] Zolotov, in order to discuss development of cooperation between security and law enforcement agencies [of the two countries]," the embassy said.

During the visit, the Iranian official will also visit various National Guard units, the Moscow Police Main Directorate and the police museum.