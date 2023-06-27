Putin to talk to heads of Russian media outlets tonight — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with heads of Russian media outlets this evening, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"This evening, the president will meet with the heads of Russian media outlets," the Kremlin spokesman told reporters on Tuesday. "There will be both traditional and online media outlets," he added.

According to Peskov, "this is a very well-established format." "We’ve had such a meeting quite recently, it was literally a month or more ago," he revealed.