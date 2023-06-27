LUGANSK, June 27. /TASS/. The Ukrainian forces have attacked Russian positions near the town of Soledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) with banned chemical munitions, Andrey Marochko, retired Lieutenant Colonel of the LPR People’s Militia, told TASS.

"Ukrainian armed formations fired chemical munitions at our positions near Soledar. When they detonate, they emit acrid smoke that causes burning of the skin, and people lose consciousness when they inhale it," he said, citing sources on the front line.

Marochko pointed out that specialists of the Russian radiation, chemical and biological defense forces are currently determining the type of poison used by the Ukrainian servicemen in the attack.

Since the beginning of this year, there have been several cases of the use of chemical weapons by the Ukrainian forces. In particular, in April the Ukrainian military used chemical munitions in the Zaporozhye area, in early March - in the Artyomovsk and Donetsk areas, and in February - in the Artyomovsk and Soledar areas. Yan Gagin, adviser to the acting DPR head, told TASS that Ukrainian units themselves do not hide the presence of banned types of weapons, regularly demonstrating online foreign-made gas shells and helicopter-type drones for dropping them.