Territorial garrison is being reinforced in Kursk Region — governor

KURSK, June 26. /TASS/. The territorial garrison in the Kursk Region is being reinforced to ensure the safety of residents and the stable functioning of the economy, Governor Roman Starovoit said at the regional government’s situation analysis meeting on Monday.

"Together with the Defense Ministry we continue to strengthen our territorial garrison in order to protect the lives and health of Kursk Region residents and ensure the stable functioning of the economy and life support systems of our region," Starovoit said.

The current situation in the Kursk Region remains tense, with air defenses repelling drone attacks.

The authorities of the Kursk Region have extended the high (yellow) level of terrorist threat alert, effective since February, 4 for the whole period of tighter defense and security measures in the region. Since October 19, 2022 the region has maintained an intermediate readiness level: special passes are required in border areas and on the roads leading to the city of Kurchatov, where the Kursk nuclear power plant is located. Control of the region's main highways has been strengthened. Also, the security of infrastructure and educational facilities has been enhanced. Passengers at the railway and bus stations are invited to undergo thorough baggage and identify checks. The use of drones and mass public events have been prohibited.