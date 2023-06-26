Russian prime minister calls for unity against background of coup attempt

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has emphasized the importance of ensuring the sovereignty of Russia and the safety of its citizens in view of recent events and called for the consolidation of society.

"Russia today is going through an important period in its history. As the president noted, virtually the entire military, economic, and information machine of the West is directed against us. In fact, struggle is in progress for the right to choose our own path, based on national interests, to the benefit of our people," Mishustin said at a meeting with his deputies.

"The main thing in these conditions is to ensure the sovereignty and independence of our country, the safety and well-being of our citizens. For this purpose, consolidation of the whole society is especially important. We need to act together, as one team, and keep the unity of all forces, rallying around the president and take well-considered joint decisions to effectively address the tasks set by the head of state," Mishustin stressed.