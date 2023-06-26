DPR reveals number of civilians killed by Ukrainians with use of HIMARS in past year

DONETSK, June 26. /TASS/. Ukrainian attacks against the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) with the use of HIMARS multiple rocket launchers have left more than 30 civilians dead in the past year, Natalia Shutkina, head of the DPR’s mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) on Ukraine’s War Crimes, told TASS on Monday.

"Over the past year, we registered 32 deaths and 145 injuries among civilians following the use of HIMARS multiple rocket launchers by Ukrainian troops against residential neighborhoods in the republic," she specified.

On June 25, the Ukrainians shelled Donetsk’s Kievsky District, killing an 18-year-old boy and a woman; five more civilians were injured. According to the JCCC, the shelling was conducted from HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems.

Ukraine has been using US-supplied HIMARS multiple rocket launchers since June 24, 2022.