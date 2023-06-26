Ukraine’s military regrouping troops near Ugledar after heavy casualties, says DPR head

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military is regrouping its troops near Ugledar after sustaining heavy casualties, acting DPR (Donetsk People’s Republic) Head Denis Pushilin said on Monday.

"In the Ugledar direction, it is clear that the enemy has begun some troop regrouping after those serious losses among personnel and equipment that it sustained in its much-trumpeted counteroffensive. The intensity of fighting has diminished significantly there but the enemy’s shelling and the use of artillery continue," Pushilin said in a live broadcast on the Rossiya-24 television channel.

Ugledar is located southwest of Donetsk. The DPR has said that the city is a major logistical hub and its seizure will make it possible to hammer Ukrainian positions from several directions and halt the Ukrainian battlegroup’s supply in the Maryinka area from where the Kiev regime has been shelling western Donetsk. It was reported that Russian forces had gained a foothold in the city’s southern and eastern parts.