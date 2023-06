MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow has great esteem for mediating efforts by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in resolving the situation with the armed mutiny.

"The two presidents, indeed, agreed on President Lukashenko providing mediating efforts on settling the situation [with the Wagner PMC]. We hold this readiness in high esteem," the Kremlin official said.