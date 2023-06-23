Russian delegation not going to OSCE PA summer session in Canada

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. The Russian delegation to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly isn’t going to participate in the organization’s summer session in Canada as it hasn’t been given guarantees of "normal attendance," State Duma Deputy Chairman Pyotr Tolstoy, who is the head of the delegation, told TASS on Friday.

"The Russian delegation is not going to Canada for the OSCE PA summer session because neither the OSCE leadership nor Canada has provided us with any guarantees to ensure the normal attendance of the Russian delegation and its normal work at the assembly in Vancouver. Moreover, attempts are being made to change the regulations and shatter the principle of consensus-based decision-making, which is unacceptable," he said.

State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said on April 3 that Russia will suspend paying its member’s fees to the OSCE PA budget, starting from 2023. He stated that the Russian delegation was facing attempts to obstruct its work in the OSCE PA and that Russia should not pay for something it did not participate in. The OSCE PA told TASS on April 5 that the organization had not yet received notice of Russia's decision to suspend the payment of fees.