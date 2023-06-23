Preliminary reports say Ukrainian strike kills two in Kherson Region town

GENICHESK, June 23./TASS/. According to preliminary information, two people were killed in downtown Genichesk, in the Kherson Region, as a result of a strike using Storm Shadow missiles, jointly developed by the UK and France, TASS reports.

The missiles hit a one-story house among other targets.

Earlier, the region’s Acting Governor Vladimir Saldo told journalists that Ukrainian troops had shelled the residential infrastructure of Genichesk and Skadovsk in the Kherson Region, allegedly firing four Storm Shadow missiles.

According to TASS, at least three explosions were heard, and a large column of black smoke was seen over the town’s residential neighborhoods.