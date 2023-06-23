Russian foreign intel chief sees no signs of Iran turning its back on Russia

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin said on Friday that there are no signs indicating that Iran might turn its back on Russia.

"If we talk about the interaction between the intelligence services of Russia and Iran, the quality of this interaction is good," Naryshkin pointed out. "I was there at the end of last year. Major substantive meetings took place that resulted, among other things, in substantive interaction. My deputy was on a business trip to Iran, good work was done," he went on to say.

"We don't see any signs that Iran is planning to turn away from Russia, quite the opposite," the SVR chief said, commenting on a number of media stories saying that Tehran may start shunning Moscow due to pressure from Western states, curtailing cooperation with Russia on many tracks.

Earlier, at talks with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, French President Emmanuel Macron urged him to immediately stop supporting Moscow in the conflict in Ukraine.