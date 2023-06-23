Russia expands stop-list of EU officials in retaliatory move — MFA

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russia has significantly expanded the list of EU representatives banned from entering Russia in response to the latest portion of Western sanctions, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The EU countries adopted the 11th sanction package on June 23.

"In response to these unfriendly moves Russia has significantly expanded the list of representatives of European institutions and EU member states, who, in accordance with the federal law on exit and entry rules are prohibited from entering the territory of our country," the Foreign Ministry said.

It called the EU’s measures "illegitimate and undermining the international legal prerogatives of the UN Security Council."

The Foreign Ministry added that the restrictions also applied to those legislators of the EU countries who were "promoting an agenda of confrontation with Russia."

"This measure concerns representatives of police and security agencies, governmental and commercial organizations of the EU countries, citizens of EU member states involved in the provision of military assistance to the neo-Nazi regime in Kiev, representatives of European structures responsible for imposing sanctions against our country and trying to undermine Russia's relations with other states," the Foreign Ministry added.