Ukraine failed to achieve success on any swath of its offensive — military commander

GROZNY, June 22. /TASS/. Ukrainian Armed Forces were unable to achieve results on any swath of its offensive, but have already suffered serious casualties, says Apty Alaudinov, Deputy Commander of the LPR 2nd Army Corps, commander of the ‘Akhmat’ special operations unit.

"They enemy has not even reached our main defense layer, but it has suffered such casualties on the first layer that they are horrific for them. Whatever anyone says, the enemy has not achieved any serious result on any swath, which it could have presented as a victory in this counteroffensive. Instead, a huge number of vehicles have been destroyed, they have already lost a huge number of trained fighters - both in irreplaceable casualties, and those seriously injured," Alaudinov said on Russian TV Thursday.

According to the commander, Ukrainian forces miscalculated preparedness and resources of Russian fighters.

"There was an impression that everyone was supposed to drop their weapons and flee only because of how promoted this counteroffensive was on the Internet. And, of course, one must understand that the enemy did not expect our forces to be very well prepared. Thus, the enemy also miscalculated our resource, our preparations," Alaudinov added.