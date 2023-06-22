Zelensky’s speech at OAS General Assembly to undermine Russia’s contacts in region — envoy

WASHINGTON, June 22. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s speech at the 53rd session of the General Assembly of the Organization of American States (OAS) in Washington on June 21 is in line with the US’ efforts to undermine the cooperation between Latin America and Moscow, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Wednesday answering a media question.

"Another PR exercise of the Kiev regime on the platform of the OAS is in line with the efforts of the White House to undermine the cooperation between Latin America and our country. Such destructive aspirations are doomed to fail. It is enough to look at the intensity of visits of high-ranking Russian delegations to the region," Antonov was quoted as saying by the embassy’s press service.

"By emphasizing the issue of the European security crisis, which is not among the usual topics for the Organization, Washington, like a thimble-rigger, diverts attention from the pressing problems of the Western Hemisphere. Especially from the challenges that are inconvenient for the Administration, which the Latin American states are waiting for the United States to solve as its ‘homework’. This, for example, concerns the illegal trafficking of arms from the U.S. or increasing the effectiveness of countering transnational drug crime," the diplomat stressed.

He noted that under the "careful guidance" of the United States, the crisis in the OAS is deepening, the ranks of the Organization are thinning, while "the remaining members are reluctant to contribute to the activities of this structure." "This is not surprising, when Washington assigns the OAS the role of ‘rubber-stamping’ the decisions it needs and presents them as a regional consensus. In particular, fabricates the speculations about the alleged collective condemnation of Russia in this part of the world," Antonov concluded.