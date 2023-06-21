Russia, Iran, Turkey stress importance of humanitarian aid to Syria — statement

ASTANA, June 21. /TASS/. Russia, Iran and Turkey stressed the importance of continuing and increasing humanitarian aid to Syria in a joint statement issued by the three countries on Wednesday following the 20th international meeting on Syria in the Astana format.

"[The sides] emphasized the importance of continuing and increasing humanitarian assistance as mandated by UNSC resolution 2672," the document says. "Emphasized the need to remove barriers and increase humanitarian assistance to all Syrians throughout the country without discrimination, politicization, or preconditions."

Furthermore, the parties expressed serious concern about the humanitarian situation in Syria, aggravated by the aftermath of the devastating earthquake of February 6, 2023.

"[The parties] denounced all unilateral sanctions that violate international law, international humanitarian law and the UN Charter, including all selective measures and exemptions with respect to specific areas in Syria that could lead the country to collapse by facilitating the separatist agenda," the statement emphasizes.

It is noted that the sides approved the Syrian government's decision to allow UN humanitarian agencies to use the two border crossings with Turkey - Bab Al-Salam and Ar-Rai - and to extend this period for another three months, until August 13, 2023, in order to facilitate and increase urgent aid to the areas affected by the earthquake.

Moreover, the document states that Russia, Iran and Turkey called on the international community, the UN and its humanitarian agencies to increase assistance all over Syria through early recovery and sustainability projects, including the reconstruction of basic infrastructure facilities.