MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup East has repelled a Ukrainian attack south of Donetsk, the group's spokesman Oleg Chekhov has told TASS.

"South of Donetsk, the forward units of Battlegroup East have repelled an enemy attack east of Novopol. The enemy sustained losses in manpower and retreated. Self-propelled artillery guns destroyed armored combat vehicles and manpower in the area of Storozhevoye," he said. Heavy flamethrower systems hit the enemy's manpower in the area of Novodonetskoye.

Chekhov added that army aviation hit a tank, several armored combat vehicles and locations of the Ukrainian army’s manpower in the areas of Novodonetsk and Makarovka. In the course of counter-battery warfare a Msta-B howitzer was destroyed in the area of Privolnoye.