MELITOPOL, June 20. /TASS/. The deployment sites of Ukraine’s armed forces and equipment and munitions depots in the Kiev-controlled city of Zaporozhye were hit by the Russian side overnight on Tuesday and explosions and fires are underway, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together With Russia movement, said on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, he said that a series of explosions took place in Zaporozhye around 1 a.m. Moscow time.

"Overnight, our army delivered a strike on facilities used by the [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky regime to wage war, the deployment sites of Ukrainian militants as well the Nazi’s equipment and munitions depots. <…> A prolonged fire and detonation at the site of one of the incoming strikes," he wrote.

Rogov noted that at least seven incoming hits had been registered.