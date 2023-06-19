Kiev authorities see foreign aid as their private property — Russia’s intelligence chief

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Ukraine’s current authorities consider as their private property the foreign aid being received in the form of allocations and donations, the director of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), Sergey Naryshkin, said in an interview with the Rossiyskaya Gazeta daily on Monday.

"A large portion of the multimillion-dollar foreign allocations and donations do not reach the ordinary people in Ukraine who really need help and support, but end up on bank accounts abroad. The Ukrainian authorities control this money and often consider it as their private property, using the current situation in the country as an excuse," Naryshkin pointed out.

He also noted that the current authorities in Kiev, "unfortunately for the Ukrainian people are deeply cynical and unprincipled."

"They have long ago turned Russophobia into a commodity and make no secret of the fact that their aim is not a utopian victory over Russia, but personal wealth. And they are doing quite well in pursuing this aim," Naryshkin added.

In this context, the SVR director drew attention to the fact that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, "according to official sources owns real estate in Italy, Britain, the United States and Cyprus."

"A ‘safe haven’ and not just one, is always ready for Zelensky," he concluded.