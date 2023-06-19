UK to keep Russia under sanctions until compensations paid to Ukraine — Reuters

LONDON, June 19. /TASS/. The UK government presented a bill making possible to maintain sanctions against Russia until compensation is paid to Ukraine, Reuters news agency said on Monday, citing Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

"Ukraine’s reconstruction needs are - and will be - immense," Cleverly said, cited by the news agency. "Through our new measures today, we’re strengthening the UK’s sanctions approach, affirming that the UK is prepared to use sanctions to ensure Russia pays to repair the country [Ukraine]," he added.

New measures anticipate in particular that persons under UK sanctions will be able to donate frozen funds for reconstruction of Ukraine. New legislation requires that individuals and legal sanctions under anti-Russian restrictions introduced by London should disclose details of their assets held in the UK.