Bombing in borderline district of Russia’s Kursk Region continues, situation ‘challenging’

KURSK, June 19. /TASS/. The current situation in the Kursk Region remains difficult as bombing of the borderline Glushkovsky District by Ukrainian troops has intensified over the past two days, regional Governor Roman Starovoit said.

"As for the situation on the ground - here it remains challenging and we can see that over the past two days the shelling of the Glushkovsky District has become more frequent. Our armed forces and the border guard service directorate are vigorously suppressing these firing positions with active fire, work continues," he said at a briefing session of the regional government on Monday.

Starovoit instructed his deputies to visit the district, talk to its residents and monitor the progress of work to restore damaged buildings and assist those affected.

About 40 incoming strikes hit the borderline Glushkovsky District on Monday morning and the day before. On Sunday, two local residents were injured in the shelling by Ukrainian troops and had to be taken to a local hospital.

In the Kursk Region, which borders Ukraine, a high (yellow) terrorist threat level has been in effect since February 4 as part of stepped up measures to defend and protect the region. Since October 19, 2022, a medium level of response has been in place in the region. Checkpoints have been set up at border areas, and security has been beefed up at the entrance and exit of the city of Kurchatov, where the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant is located. Also, security has been increased along the region’s main highways. In addition, safety measures for infrastructure and educational facilities have been strengthened as well, searches at railway and bus stations are underway and the use of drones has been banned.