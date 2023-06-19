Moscow under no illusion that Western weapons supplies to Kiev would ever stop — diplomat

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Russia has no illusions that the West can stop supplying weapons to Kiev, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Second CIS Department, Alexey Polishchuk, told TASS in an interview.

"Today, the United States and its NATO allies are pumping Ukraine with weapons, turning a blind eye to the fact that they are being used to kill Russians with. Thus, they have been contributing to implementing the calls by Ukrainian politicians to kill Russians. Therefore, we are under no illusion that the West is capable of cancelling their military aid to Kiev for humane reasons," the senior Russian diplomat said.

Polishchuk regretted that the West and international organizations, many of which he said were being sponsored by Western countries, have been ignoring the public manifestations of xenophobia, neo-Nazism and open calls to genocide against ethnic Russians on the part of Ukraine.

"For a long time, we have been constantly drawing the attention of the international community to specific actions and statements confirming that neo-Nazim flourishes in Ukraine where the fascist ideology of hatred and Russophobia has been implanted," he maintained. According to the diplomat, Russia has insisted that the Ukrainian government has been encouraging fascist organizations and glorifying Nazi criminals," he added.

However, Polishchuk said, he could see why the West has been ignoring this. "The Kiev regime was created by the West as part of turning Ukraine into the project `anti-Russia’ to promote its geopolitical interests," the Russian diplomat explained. "Therefore, [Westerners] will continue to turn a blind eye to crimes by the Kiev regime, no matter how hideous those may be," he concluded.