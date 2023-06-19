Not all efforts to reach Transnistrian settlement negated — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. The dialogue between Tiraspol and Chisinau is deteriorating but one cannot say that all efforts made in the Transnistrian settlement process have been entirely nullified, Alexey Polishchuk, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Second CIS Department, said in an interview with TASS.

"Right now, the situation with the Transnistrian settlement is complex. Talks in the ‘5+2’ format have been suspended. The direct dialogue between Chisinau and Tiraspol is deteriorating," he said. "However, it would not be correct to say that all efforts have been nullified," the diplomat added.

According to him, during the Transnistrian settlement process, the issue of whether or not Chisinau should relinquish all claims to Transnistria has never been raised. "The negotiating process has always been aimed at finding a solution that suits both sides. Russia has always facilitated this, acting as a mediator and guarantor of the settlement," the diplomat noted.

Polishchuk pointed out that, "today, it is important to aspire toward a renewal of meetings in the ‘5+2’ format, which has proven its relevance and has no apparent alternative, and to give fresh impetus to a direct dialogue between Chisinau and Tiraspol in order to resolve specific social, economic and humanitarian issues."

"Russia is ready to continue facilitating the promotion of peace and stability in the region," he added. "As for the claims that the Transnistrian issue can be resolved by force, we would like to hope that neither Chisinau nor Tiraspol wishes [to pursue this path] and would reject this option since they fully realize the consequences of such a ‘hot’ scenario. It is important for the outside ‘players’ to realize it as well," the diplomat concluded.