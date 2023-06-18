Situation in arms control bad, no potential for negotiations — Kremlin Spokesman

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. The situation in arms control is bad and requires immediate negotiations, but there is currently no potential for them, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview for Izvestia.

"Overall, the situation in arms control, strategic security is rather bad than good. It requires immediate negotiations, bilateral, I suppose, Russian-American negotiations, as well as ones in a wider format. But there must be a potential for negotiations to hold them. So far, the relations with Washington have been so bad and have been at such a low point that any substantial dialogue is out of the question for now," the spokesman said.

He underscored that Moscow is ready for such dialogue and considers it necessary.