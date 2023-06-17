Prisoner swaps underway, Russia poised to keep them going — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 18. /TASS/. Moscow is in contact with Kiev concerning prisoner exchanges and is determined to keep at this work, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, focusing on the Ukraine crisis at talks with the African mission on Saturday.

"As far as prisoners of war are concerned, this process is underway. And I am grateful that you have mentioned it. A lot is being done by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and by our other partners and friends. And we are determined to keep this process going," the Russian president said in response to a comment by one of the negotiators.