ST. PETERBURG, June 17. /TASS/. The talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and African leaders seeking solutions to the Ukraine crisis have been held for more than three hours.

"They are already over," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Saturday.

The meeting began with an informal conversation, which was lengthy and lively, Peskov pointed out. Then the heads of the delegations came to the hall for talks at the negotiating table.