Russia open to dialogue with anyone who seeks fair peace — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 17. /TASS/. Moscow is willing to engage in a constructive dialogue with all those who seek to establish peace based on the principles of justice, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday when commenting on the African peace initiative for Ukraine.

"We are open to a constructive dialogue with all those who seek peace based on the principles of justice and respect for the legitimate interests of the parties," the Russian president said at the talks with African leaders.