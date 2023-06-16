Denazification of Ukraine one of Russia’s key goals — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. The denazification of Ukraine is one of Russia’s key goals, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) Friday.

"We are fully entitled to consider the denazification of Ukraine one of our key goals," the head of state noted after watching video footage of Banderites’ atrocities during the Nazi occupation of Ukraine. "This is [Stepan] Bandera and his accomplices. There are the ones being considered heroes of Ukraine today. These are the ones whom today’s Ukrainian authorities defend, both personally and their ideology," he noted.

"How can we not combat this [neo-Nazism]? We must combat it. Russia is the country that suffered the most fighting against Nazism, we will never forget that," Putin underscored.