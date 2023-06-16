Trump imposed many sanctions on Russia before events in Ukraine — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. Former US President Donald Trump imposed a lot of sanctions on Russia when he was in office, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

If the US had had a different administration, a peaceful path could have been chosen with regards to Ukraine, he said.

"As for Mr. Trump, a very large number of sanctions and restrictions were imposed on Russia during his presidency. I would like to point out that there were no serious, tragic events in Ukraine, but nevertheless sanctions were imposed," Putin said.

"I don’t rule out that if another administration had been in place, we would have been able to walk a peaceful path for the settlement, which, unfortunately, has been simply rejected in Ukraine and in Western capitals, and they said it publicly," the Russian president continued.