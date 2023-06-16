Putin says UAE very amenable partner for Russia

ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin considers the United Arab Emirates to be a good and amenable partner.

"The Emirates’ economy and social infrastructure are developing quite actively under your leadership and, in this respect, of course, the Emirates is a very good and amenable partner for us," Putin told his Emirati counterpart, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in kicking off bilateral talks on Friday.

"The relations between Russia and the Emirates are developing quite successfully," the Russian president added.

He did not provide any figures on growth in trade volume and economic ties between the two countries, although he noted that "they are impressive." "The key thing is that they are good for both Russia and the United Arab Emirates, largely due to your support, of course," Putin told his colleague.