Damage caused by destruction of Kakhovka dam stands at almost $18 mln — Deputy PM

ST. PETERSBURG, June 15. /TASS/. The damage to economic object and residences, caused by the destruction of the Kakhovka dam, has exceeded 1.5 billion rubles (almost $18 million), according to preliminary assessments, and this figure will be updated, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Viktoria Abramchenko told reporters Thursday.

"We have not completely determined the scale of the damage yet; as of today, it has exceeded 1.5 billion rubles," Abramchenko said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), answering a question from TASS. "This is exactly why we decided to task a federal body with response to this emergency."

According to Abramchenko, the damage calculation will continue as the water recedes from the flooded territories.