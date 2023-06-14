Chechnya head Kadyrov says Delimkhanov is alive, not wounded

GROZNY, June 14. /TASS/. Chechnya head Ramzan Kadyrov on Wednesday said that State Duma Deputy Adam Delimkhanov is alive and not wounded.

"Thank you, everyone who was worried! Adam Sultanovich is alive and well and not even wounded. I knew this from the very beginning of the fake media stories, but I decided to show everyone, especially Ukrainians, how low their news media have sunk," he said on Telegram.

Kadyrov described the report about the killing of Delimkhanov and 200 Chechen fighters as a delusional fantasy. He also posted a photograph to his Telegram channel, which shows Delimkhanov attending a meeting in Grozny.

"My dear brothers and I continue to work. Akhmat units are at their places, including at the Russian border in the Belgorod Region, reinforcing their positions," the Chechen leader said.

Ukrainian news media reported earlier that Delimkhanov's motorcade was destroyed during a special operation in the Zaporozhye Region. The Zvezda television channel then said, citing the press service of the State Duma, that the lawmaker was wounded but alive. For his part, Kadyrov said that he was unable to get in touch with Delimkhanov amid media reports of his being wounded.