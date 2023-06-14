Kremlin announces Putin's big speech at SPIEF plenary session

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin's speech at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Friday will be length and will be followed by a discussion, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"The President is preparing to take part in the plenary session of the SPIEF, which will be held on Friday. At the moment, the session is scheduled for 14:00. There will be a lengthy speech by the president, then a discussion," he said.

Peskov added that the Russian President will speak at the plenary session, but he will not participate in any other events.