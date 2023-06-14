BRICS summit host country to decide on Macron’s invitation, says Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov is unaware of French President Emmanuel Macron’s plans to attend the BRICS summit in South Africa in August.

"I haven’t seen it (media reports about Macron’s plans - TASS), so I don’t know, I can’t comment on it," the Kremlin aide told TASS, adding that guests are invited by the host country in coordination with all BRICS member states. "It is up to the host country to invite guests, much depends on it, but many organizational and practical issues have not yet been settled," Ushakov pointed out. He added that "summits often have guests who are not directly involved in the work of BRICS." "I know that South Africa initially planned to invite literally most of the African states to the summit," the Kremlin aide said. He admitted that at the moment he did not know the status of Macron's invitation. "It is common practice, yes, but, as a rule, these issues are coordinated with all member states," Ushakov pointed out.