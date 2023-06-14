Ukrainian forces fire about 70 live rounds at Russia’s Belgorod Region in past 24 hours

BELGOROD, June 14. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces fired about 70 live rounds of various munitions at towns and villages in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region on Tuesday, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

"Twenty-two munitions hit the Shebekino Municipal District in the past 24 hours. Twelve mortar shells were fired at the village of Belyanka, eight mortar shells at the village of Sereda and another two at the Shebekino border crossing vehicle checkpoint. No damage or casualties were reported in the targeted settlements," Gladkov said.

According to him, the Ukrainian military fired about 70 various types of munitions at towns and villages in the Belgorod Region. There have been no reports of damage and casualties for a week.

Three artillery shells were fired at the village of Zhuravlyovka in the Belgorod District. The enemy also dropped three grenades from drones. In the Valuiki District, a mortar shell was fired at the village of Novopetrovka, and three mortar shells were fired at the village of Dronovka in the Grayvoron Municipal District. "A private house was damaged with its windows shattered and the fence badly cut. A grenade was dropped on a checkpoint in the Kozinka rural area and six mortar shells were fired at the checkpoint area. There were no damages or casualties. The village of Spodaryushino came under mortar fire, with seven munitions fired. Five rounds were fired at the village area from a grenade launcher. Thankfully, there were no casualties or damage," the governor specified.

Additionally, 21 rounds were fired at the village of Novostroyevka-Vtoraya.

Two enemy drones were shot down in the Grayvoron District in the past day.