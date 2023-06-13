Russia may consider creation of ‘sanitary zone’ on Ukrainian soil — Putin

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Russia will consider the issue of creating a "sanitary zone" on Ukraine’s soil should the shelling of Russian regions continue, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"Of course, the possibility of shelling our territory from Ukraine’s soil remains in place. Here are several solutions: first, increasing the effectiveness of counter-battery struggle. But this does not mean that there won’t be rocket strikes against our territory. But if this continues then we will apparently have to consider the issue - and I’m saying this very carefully - of creating on Ukraine’s territory a sanitary zone at such a distance from where it could be impossible to reach our territory," Putin told a meeting with war correspondents.

"But this is a separate issue, I am not saying that we will start this work tomorrow. We have to see how the situation develops," the Russian leader added.