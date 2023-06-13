Ukrainian Storm Shadow missiles hit Lugansk’s industrial zone, several people wounded

LUGANSK, June 13. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops shelled Lugansk with Storm Shadow missiles, causing damage to the city’s industrial zone and wounding several people, an employee for the Russian Investigative Committee’s department for the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) told TASS on Tuesday.

"At least two Storm Shadow-type missiles were fired at the city, according to preliminary data. <…> Damage has been done to the city’s industrial zone. <…> There are casualties among civilians. They were taken to hospitals," he said.

Blasts rocked Lugansk at about 4:00 p.m. and were followed by clouds of smoke. Andrey Marochko, a retired colonel of the LPR People’s Militia, told TASS that Ukrainian troops had fired two Storm Shadow missiles targeting an electricity substation.