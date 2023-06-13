Putin holding meeting with Russian war reporters, Kremlin spokesman says

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with war reporters, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Reporters from Channel One, the All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company, NTV, RT and Komsomolskaya Pravda, as well as bloggers and authors of Telegram channels, are taking part in the meeting. Details will be provided later," he noted.

Putin last held a brief meeting with war correspondents on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in June 2022. Peskov said later that the head of state might meet with war reporters again, particularly because they had agreed to do so at the St. Petersburg meeting.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, the president needs such a source of information to add to the official reports that he receives. In the past year, war reporters were included in a working group on issues related to Russia’s special military operation and the Supervisory Board of the Defenders of the Fatherland Foundation, while war correspondent Alexander Kots became a member of the Council for Human Rights.

In addition, the president has granted state awards to several war reporters. In his State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly in February, Putin thanked war correspondents for risking their lives on the frontline to tell the world the truth.