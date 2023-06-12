Putin visits military hospital near Moscow, meets soldiers

KRASNOGORSK /Moscow Region/, June 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the Vishnevsky Central Military Clinical Hospital of the Russian Defense Ministry in Krasnogorsk on Monday after an award ceremony in the Kremlin.

On site, he was met by Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and the hospital’s chief, Alexander Yesipov. Putin presented state awards and had a word with the soldiers undergoing treatment. The Vishnevsky hospital is one of the health service establishments that provides medical treatment for Russian servicemen wounded during the special military operation in Ukraine.