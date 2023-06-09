Lavrov, his newly appointed Turkish counterpart reiterate commitment to cooperation

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his newly appointed Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, spoke over the phone on Friday and reiterated their commitment to continue constructive cooperation, the Russian foreign ministry reported.

"The sides reiterated readiness to continue constructive cooperation between the two countries’ foreign ministries," it said.

"The ministers exchanged views on key issues of Russian-Turkish cooperation, including the activities of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation, with a focus on large-scale energy projects. They also discussed a timetable of future contacts. The top diplomats touched upon the current international and regional agenda," the ministry said.

The top Russian diplomat congratulated Fidan on his appointment as Turkey’s foreign minister.