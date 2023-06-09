One person killed in Ukrainian shelling of recreation home in Kherson Region — governor

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. One person was killed and another wounded in a Ukrainian shelling of a children’s recreation home in the Kherson Region, Kherson Region Interim Governor Vladimir Saldo said.

"Another confirmation of the barbarism and inhumanity of the London-controlled Kiev regime: the wreckage of the Storm Shadow missile that was aimed at the children's recreation camp Dnepryany on the Arabat Spit. One missile was shot down, but two were able to reach their target. As a result, one person was killed and another was injured," he said on Telegram.

He said the numbers and markings on the wreckage of the exploded ammunition clearly showed that they were missiles supplied to the Kiev regime by the UK. Saldo also said the attack on the children's camp should be addressed by an international military tribunal.

The administration of the Kherson Region earlier said on Telegram that on June 9, a pioneer camp on the Arabat Spit, which accommodated civilians, came under rocket fire from Ukrainian forces. According to preliminary data, three Storm Shadow missiles were fired and one of them was shot down by the air defenses of the Dnieper battlegroup.