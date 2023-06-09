Lavrov, UN envoy for Syria discuss Damascus’ relations with Arab League, Turkey

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. The Syrian-Turkish normalization and the improvement of Syria's relations with the Arab League were among the topics discussed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the UN Secretary General's Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday.

"Special attention was focused on the recent developments in the Middle East following Syria’s reinstatement in the Arab League, how to improve relations between Damascus and Arab countries, as well as the Syrian-Turkish normalization. The sides also continued to discuss issues of backing the United Nations-brokered political process carried out by Syrians, as is envisaged by UN Security Council resolution 2254," it said.

The sides also discussed the Syrian settlement and humanitarian assistance to Syria.

"They stressed the importance of respecting Syria’s sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity, as well as the observance of the basic principles of humanitarian assistance committed to paper in core resolutions of the UN Security Council and General Assembly, including in UNSC resolutions 2254 and 2672," the ministry added.